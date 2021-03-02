trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) has a beta value of 1.92 and has seen 4,581,328 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.56 Billion, closed the last trade at $4.39 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 1.15% during that session. The TRVG stock price is -33.94% off its 52-week high price of $5.88 and 71.53% above the 52-week low of $1.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.74 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.91 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that trivago N.V. (TRVG) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.1. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) trade information

Sporting 1.15% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Feb 25 when the TRVG stock price touched $5.00-1 or saw a rise of 12.2%. Year-to-date, trivago N.V. shares have moved 81.4%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) have changed 84.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.9 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.74.

trivago N.V. (TRVG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that trivago N.V. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +133.51% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -100%, compared to 13.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 95.8% and 57.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +30.4%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $55.21 Million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $81.1 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $139.8 Million and $18.89 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -60.5% for the current quarter and 329.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -43.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +94% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 33.24%.

trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 63.77% with a share float percentage of 69.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with trivago N.V. having a total of 39 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are PAR Capital Management, Inc. with over 21.23 Million shares worth more than $51.38 Million. As of December 30, 2020, PAR Capital Management, Inc. held 37.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS Group AG, with the holding of over 2.62 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.35 Million and represent 4.69% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Travel Tech ETF and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.15% shares in the company for having 1200954 shares of worth $2.91 Million while later fund manager owns 759.52 Thousand shares of worth $1.03 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.36% of company’s outstanding stock.