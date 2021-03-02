The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) has a beta value of 3.23 and has seen 6,485,711 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.69 Billion, closed the recent trade at $17.78 per share which meant it gained $0.93 on the day or 5.52% during that session. The MIK stock price is -6.81% off its 52-week high price of $18.99 and 94.38% above the 52-week low of $1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.67 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.66 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.1. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.45.

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) trade information

Sporting 5.52% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Mar 02 when the MIK stock price touched $18.99- or saw a rise of 5.27%. Year-to-date, The Michaels Companies, Inc. shares have moved 38.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) have changed 23.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.46 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.55.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.51, which means that the shares’ value could jump -18.39% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.1 while the price target rests at a high of $25. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +40.61% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -76.94% from current levels.

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The Michaels Companies, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +56.02% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 5.21%, compared to 14.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 15.1% and 167.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +2.2%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.83 Billion for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.12 Billion for the next quarter concluding in April 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.72 Billion and $1.03 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 6% for the current quarter and 7.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +11.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -4.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.27%.

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 121.94% with a share float percentage of 122.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Michaels Companies, Inc. having a total of 322 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bain Capital Investors, LLC with over 52.8 Million shares worth more than $686.91 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Bain Capital Investors, LLC held 35.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 11.43 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $148.72 Million and represent 7.74% of shares outstanding.