Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,646,069 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.68 Billion, closed the recent trade at $13.17 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 1.11% during that session. The RMO stock price is -195.37% off its 52-week high price of $38.9 and 27.87% above the 52-week low of $9.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.83 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.2 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Romeo Power, Inc. (RMO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.18.

Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) trade information

Sporting 1.11% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Feb 25 when the RMO stock price touched $13.84- or saw a rise of 4.48%. Year-to-date, Romeo Power, Inc. shares have moved -41.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) have changed -29.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.8 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.77.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $27.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 107.52% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12 while the price target rests at a high of $40. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +203.72% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -8.88% from current levels.

Romeo Power, Inc. (RMO) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.