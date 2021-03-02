Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 5,894,339 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $54.83 Million, closed the last trade at $2.67 per share which meant it lost -$0.36 on the day or -11.83% during that session. The GHSI stock price is -11.99% off its 52-week high price of $2.99 and 93.82% above the 52-week low of $0.165. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 37.86 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 33.6 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (GHSI) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) trade information

Despite being -11.83% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Feb 23 when the GHSI stock price touched $5.87-5 or saw a rise of 54.52%. Year-to-date, Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. shares have moved 7.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -57.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) have changed -41.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.87 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.14.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (GHSI) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -40.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +22.5%.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.04% with a share float percentage of 5.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.05 Million shares worth more than $7.6 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 434.37 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.08 Million and represent 0.4% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.98% shares in the company for having 2154948 shares of worth $2.59 Million while later fund manager owns 688.58 Thousand shares of worth $827.94 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.63% of company’s outstanding stock.