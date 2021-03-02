Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) has a beta value of 0.67 and has seen 1,476,249 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $104Million, closed the recent trade at $6.26 per share which meant it gained $1.08 on the day or 20.75% during that session. The ATXI stock price is -97.12% off its 52-week high price of $12.34 and 54.47% above the 52-week low of $2.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 79.82 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 395.58 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (ATXI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) trade information

Sporting 20.75% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Mar 02 when the ATXI stock price touched $7.27-1 or saw a rise of 13.89%. Year-to-date, Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 5.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 27.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) have changed -0.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 383.55 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.97.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9, which means that the shares’ value could jump 43.77% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $12. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +91.69% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -4.15% from current levels.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (ATXI) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +21.7%.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 60.3% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.49% with a share float percentage of 41.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 54 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 939.71 Thousand shares worth more than $5.59 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 5.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 361.49 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.15 Million and represent 2.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.34% shares in the company for having 559324 shares of worth $6.06 Million while later fund manager owns 131.68 Thousand shares of worth $446.4 Thousand as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.79% of company’s outstanding stock.