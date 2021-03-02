Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA) has a beta value of 0.47 and has seen 1,243,611 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $22.53 Million, closed the last trade at $2.48 per share which meant it gained $0.22 on the day or 9.73% during that session. The HUSA stock price is -156.45% off its 52-week high price of $6.36 and 65.32% above the 52-week low of $0.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.5 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.88 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA) trade information

Sporting 9.73% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Feb 25 when the HUSA stock price touched $2.60-4 or saw a rise of 4.62%. Year-to-date, Houston American Energy Corp. shares have moved 41.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA) have changed 11.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 596.93 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 317.52.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $137.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 5444.35% from current levels. The projected low price target is $137.5 while the price target rests at a high of $137.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +5444.35% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 5444.35% from current levels.

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +13% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -904.3%.

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.01% with a share float percentage of 11.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Houston American Energy Corp. having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 65.18 Thousand shares worth more than $114.06 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 60.52 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $105.9 Thousand and represent 0.87% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.4% shares in the company for having 28000 shares of worth $49Thousand while later fund manager owns 7.9 Thousand shares of worth $15.33 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.11% of company’s outstanding stock.