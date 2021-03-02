ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) has a beta value of 1.31 and has seen 2,621,332 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $87.02 Million, closed the last trade at $2.64 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 5.6% during that session. The NDRA stock price is -13.26% off its 52-week high price of $2.99 and 77.31% above the 52-week low of $0.599. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.51 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.91 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) trade information

Sporting 5.6% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Mar 01 when the NDRA stock price touched $2.69-1 or saw a rise of 1.86%. Year-to-date, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. shares have moved 252%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.1%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) have changed 30.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 373.73 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 128.43.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 79.92% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.5 while the price target rests at a high of $6. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +127.27% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 32.58% from current levels.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -31.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -7.5%.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.79% with a share float percentage of 2.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AIGH Capital Management LLC with over 1.3 Million shares worth more than $975Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, AIGH Capital Management LLC held 3.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ICM Asset Management, Inc., with the holding of over 409.86 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $299.81 Thousand and represent 1.09% of shares outstanding.