Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,633,619 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.89 Billion, closed the last trade at $15.22 per share which meant it gained $0.65 on the day or 4.46% during that session. The HIMS stock price is -66.89% off its 52-week high price of $25.4 and 38.24% above the 52-week low of $9.4. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.96 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.85 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) trade information

Sporting 4.46% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Feb 24 when the HIMS stock price touched $18.11- or saw a rise of 15.96%. Year-to-date, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. shares have moved 4.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) have changed -31.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.6 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.41.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 41.26% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20 while the price target rests at a high of $23. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +51.12% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 31.41% from current levels.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.