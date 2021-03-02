Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) has a beta value of 0.19 and has seen 1,005,995 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $187.01 Million, closed the last trade at $8.19 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 2.63% during that session. The HTBX stock price is -267.52% off its 52-week high price of $30.1 and 62.39% above the 52-week low of $3.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 998.02 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.78 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Heat Biologics, Inc. (HTBX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.35.

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) trade information

Sporting 2.63% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Feb 24 when the HTBX stock price touched $8.93-8 or saw a rise of 8.29%. Year-to-date, Heat Biologics, Inc. shares have moved 52.8%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.5%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) have changed 13.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.03 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.73.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $29.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 257.14% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20 while the price target rests at a high of $40. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +388.4% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 144.2% from current levels.

Heat Biologics, Inc. (HTBX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Heat Biologics, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -5.65% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 50% and 62.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -12.4%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $330Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $190Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $2Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -83.5% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +49.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +33.2%.

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.27% with a share float percentage of 12.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Heat Biologics, Inc. having a total of 49 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.04 Million shares worth more than $5.6 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 343.72 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.84 Million and represent 1.51% of shares outstanding.