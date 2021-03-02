Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACND) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 7,734,305 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $414Million, closed the recent trade at $10.01 per share which meant it lost -$0.58 on the day or -5.48% during that session. The ACND stock price is -13.09% off its 52-week high price of $11.32 and 4.4% above the 52-week low of $9.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 88.03 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 125.99 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (ACND) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (ACND) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACND)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.13% with a share float percentage of 41.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. having a total of 30 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Woodline Partners LP with over 4.01 Million shares worth more than $41.13 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Woodline Partners LP held 9.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Aristeia Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 2.03 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20.85 Million and represent 4.91% of shares outstanding.