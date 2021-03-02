Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has a beta value of 0.82 and has seen 9,813,500 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $60.17 Billion, closed the recent trade at $75.21 per share which meant it lost -$2.42 on the day or -3.12% during that session. The TWTR stock price is -7.37% off its 52-week high price of $80.75 and 73.41% above the 52-week low of $20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 32.54 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 19.86 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 23 out of 38 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.14.

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) trade information

Despite being -3.12% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Feb 25 when the TWTR stock price touched $80.75- or saw a rise of 7.2%. Year-to-date, Twitter, Inc. shares have moved 38.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) have changed 38.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.68 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.19.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $71.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump -4.49% from current levels. The projected low price target is $19 while the price target rests at a high of $112. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +48.92% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -74.74% from current levels.

Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Twitter, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +92.2% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -200%, compared to -0.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 27.3% and 111.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +29%.

31 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.03 Billion for the current quarter. 31 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.06 Billion for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $807.64 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 27.3% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -12.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -177.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0.43%.

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.36% with a share float percentage of 78.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Twitter, Inc. having a total of 1143 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 83.11 Million shares worth more than $4.5 Billion. As of December 30, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 68.12 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.69 Billion and represent 8.53% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.64% shares in the company for having 21098723 shares of worth $938.89 Million while later fund manager owns 17.56 Million shares of worth $781.49 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.2% of company’s outstanding stock.