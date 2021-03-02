Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has a beta value of 2.05 and has seen 13,248,802 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $677.66 Billion, closed the recent trade at $701.58 per share which meant it lost -$16.85 on the day or -2.35% during that session. The TSLA stock price is -28.34% off its 52-week high price of $900.4 and 90.01% above the 52-week low of $70.1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 41.28 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 40.2 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.9. 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 15 out of 34 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 2 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.76.

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) trade information

Despite being -2.35% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Mar 01 when the TSLA stock price touched $872 or saw a rise of 19.24%. Year-to-date, Tesla, Inc. shares have moved -0.2%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) have changed -19.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 47.69 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.19.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $608.53, which means that the shares’ value could jump -13.26% from current levels. The projected low price target is $67 while the price target rests at a high of $1200. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +71.04% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -90.45% from current levels.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tesla, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +60.45% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 78.57%, compared to 19.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 230.4% and 111.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +52.3%.

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $9.95 Billion for the current quarter. 15 have an estimated revenue figure of $11.08 Billion for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $5.99 Billion and $6.04 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 66.2% for the current quarter and 83.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +19.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +165% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 32.1%.

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 42.53% with a share float percentage of 53.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tesla, Inc. having a total of 2079 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 57.81 Million shares worth more than $40.8 Billion. As of December 30, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 6.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 50.08 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $35.34 Billion and represent 5.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.77% shares in the company for having 26576489 shares of worth $18.75 Billion while later fund manager owns 20.9 Million shares of worth $8.97 Billion as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.18% of company’s outstanding stock.