Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) has a beta value of 1.42 and has seen 1,834,136 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.49 Billion, closed the recent trade at $23.83 per share which meant it lost -$0.66 on the day or -2.72% during that session. The PSTG stock price is -23.92% off its 52-week high price of $29.53 and 66.72% above the 52-week low of $7.93. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.46 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.79 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) trade information

Despite being -2.72% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Feb 25 when the PSTG stock price touched $26.25- or saw a rise of 8.91%. Year-to-date, Pure Storage, Inc. shares have moved 5.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) have changed -3.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.96 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.33.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $29.55, which means that the shares’ value could jump 24% from current levels. The projected low price target is $21 while the price target rests at a high of $35. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +46.87% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -11.88% from current levels.

Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Pure Storage, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +66.26% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 21.74%, compared to -10.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -200% and -50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +14.9%.

21 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $405.88 Million for the current quarter. 20 have an estimated revenue figure of $457.99 Million for the next quarter concluding in July 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $349.4 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 16.2% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +4.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -3.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 33.75%.

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.53% with a share float percentage of 92.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pure Storage, Inc. having a total of 336 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 41.16 Million shares worth more than $930.66 Million. As of December 30, 2020, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 15.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 22.23 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $502.68 Million and represent 8.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 8.08% shares in the company for having 22031210 shares of worth $498.13 Million while later fund manager owns 14.33 Million shares of worth $324.09 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 5.25% of company’s outstanding stock.