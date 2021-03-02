Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) has a beta value of 2.18 and has seen 18,059,209 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $203.99 Million, closed the last trade at $2.85 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 4.78% during that session. The ATOS stock price is -78.25% off its 52-week high price of $5.08 and 73.33% above the 52-week low of $0.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.41 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 23.8 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (ATOS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.27.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) trade information

Sporting 4.78% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Feb 25 when the ATOS stock price touched $3.36-1 or saw a rise of 15.18%. Year-to-date, Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 200%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) have changed 20.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.76 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.24.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 119.3% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $7.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +163.16% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 75.44% from current levels.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (ATOS) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +53.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +63.1%.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.49% with a share float percentage of 6.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 24 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 518.11 Thousand shares worth more than $492.2 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 0.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 492.8 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $468.16 Thousand and represent 0.69% of shares outstanding.