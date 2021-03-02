Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 11,071,733 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $137.87 Million, closed the last trade at $0.74 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 3.06% during that session. The ACST stock price is -64.86% off its 52-week high price of $1.22 and 77.03% above the 52-week low of $0.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 26.84 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 53.72 Million shares.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) trade information

Sporting 3.06% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Feb 24 when the ACST stock price touched $0.9044 or saw a rise of 17.96%. Year-to-date, Acasti Pharma Inc. shares have moved 128.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) have changed 9.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.78 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.03.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +30.3%.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.66% with a share float percentage of 1.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Acasti Pharma Inc. having a total of 27 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 1.92 Million shares worth more than $625.3 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 1.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 687.99 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $223.6 Thousand and represent 0.44% of shares outstanding.