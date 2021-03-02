Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) has a beta value of 2.42 and has seen 1,409,905 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $43.41 Million, closed the last trade at $1.87 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 7.47% during that session. The EYES stock price is -153.48% off its 52-week high price of $4.74 and 63.05% above the 52-week low of $0.691. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 624.52 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.2 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (EYES) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10, which means that the shares’ value could jump 434.76% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +434.76% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 434.76% from current levels.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (EYES) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $240Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $240Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $472Million and $497Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -49.2% for the current quarter and -51.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +27.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +46%.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES)’s Major holders

Insiders own 43.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.62% with a share float percentage of 57.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. having a total of 23 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 405.7 Thousand shares worth more than $758.66 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 72.24 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $135.1 Thousand and represent 0.31% of shares outstanding.