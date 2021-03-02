Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ:OCG) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,293,759 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $82.44 Million, closed the last trade at $4.07 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 4.09% during that session. The OCG stock price is -535.14% off its 52-week high price of $25.85 and 7.62% above the 52-week low of $3.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 642.4 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.02 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +246.3%.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ:OCG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 30.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.75% with a share float percentage of 26.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Oriental Culture Holding LTD having a total of 1 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with over 62.23 Thousand shares worth more than $304.94 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. held 0.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 20.82 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $102.03 Thousand and represent 0.1% of shares outstanding.