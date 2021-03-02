Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,126,224 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $227.96 Million, closed the last trade at $3.5 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 3.86% during that session. The KXIN stock price is -282.86% off its 52-week high price of $13.4 and 88.57% above the 52-week low of $0.4. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.45 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.42 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) trade information

Sporting 3.86% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Feb 25 when the KXIN stock price touched $4.12-1 or saw a rise of 15.05%. Year-to-date, Kaixin Auto Holdings shares have moved -6.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -17.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) have changed -4.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.19 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.35.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 89.6% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.73% with a share float percentage of 7.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kaixin Auto Holdings having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC with over 254.6 Thousand shares worth more than $949.66 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC held 0.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Jane Street Group, LLC, with the holding of over 205.84 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $767.77 Thousand and represent 0.34% of shares outstanding.