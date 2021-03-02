Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) has a beta value of 0.89 and has seen 4,008,579 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $79.19 Million, closed the last trade at $5.95 per share which meant it lost -$0.51 on the day or -7.89% during that session. The SINO stock price is -106.39% off its 52-week high price of $12.28 and 76.97% above the 52-week low of $1.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.94 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.56 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (SINO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) trade information

Despite being -7.89% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Feb 23 when the SINO stock price touched $9.43-3 or saw a rise of 36.89%. Year-to-date, Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. shares have moved 188.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -44.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) have changed -3.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 694.63 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 271.34.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 47.06% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.75 while the price target rests at a high of $8.75. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +47.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 47.06% from current levels.

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (SINO) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -60.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -111%.

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.25% with a share float percentage of 0.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 11.25 Thousand shares worth more than $23.18 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 0.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS Group AG, with the holding of over 1.55 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.19 Thousand and represent 0.01% of shares outstanding.