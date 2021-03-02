Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 85,683,474 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $461.67 Million, closed the last trade at $1.08 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 3.85% during that session. The NAKD stock price is -214.82% off its 52-week high price of $3.4 and 93.88% above the 52-week low of $0.0661. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 123.13 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 219.89 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) trade information

Sporting 3.85% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Feb 24 when the NAKD stock price touched $1.39 or saw a rise of 22.3%. Year-to-date, Naked Brand Group Limited shares have moved 462.5%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) have changed -23.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 42.91 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.2.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +9.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +58%.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.4% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.82% with a share float percentage of 0.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Naked Brand Group Limited having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Virtu Financial LLC with over 493.07 Thousand shares worth more than $94.67 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Virtu Financial LLC held 0.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 153.76 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29.52 Thousand and represent 0.04% of shares outstanding.