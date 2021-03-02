Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 21,436,961 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.11 Billion, closed the last trade at $7.98 per share which meant it gained $1.08 on the day or 15.65% during that session. The EBON stock price is -87.34% off its 52-week high price of $14.95 and 52.38% above the 52-week low of $3.8. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 27.97 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 13.76 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) trade information

Sporting 15.65% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Feb 25 when the EBON stock price touched $8.90-1 or saw a rise of 10.34%. Year-to-date, Ebang International Holdings Inc. shares have moved 31.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) have changed 58.02%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.88 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.14.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.8% with a share float percentage of 0.9%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ebang International Holdings Inc. having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Toroso Investments, LLC with over 661.71 Thousand shares worth more than $4.02 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Toroso Investments, LLC held 0.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc., with the holding of over 150.01 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $910.55 Thousand and represent 0.16% of shares outstanding.