Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC) has a beta value of -0.9 and has seen 1,434,942 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $53.06 Million, closed the recent trade at $2.37 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 2.6% during that session. The ASTC stock price is -227% off its 52-week high price of $7.75 and 58.65% above the 52-week low of $0.98. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.26 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.93 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC) trade information

Sporting 2.6% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Feb 24 when the ASTC stock price touched $2.84-1 or saw a rise of 15.5%. Year-to-date, Astrotech Corporation shares have moved 35.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC) have changed 8.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 619.31 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 320.89.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 954.85% from current levels. The projected low price target is $25 while the price target rests at a high of $25. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +954.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 954.85% from current levels.

Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +12.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +14.1%.

Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.23% with a share float percentage of 15.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Astrotech Corporation having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 634.3 Thousand shares worth more than $1.12 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Sabby Management, LLC held 3.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 428.2 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $757.91 Thousand and represent 2.17% of shares outstanding.