Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,165,938 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.69 Billion, closed the last trade at $25.75 per share which meant it gained $4.04 on the day or 18.61% during that session. The YALA stock price is -60.58% off its 52-week high price of $41.35 and 75.69% above the 52-week low of $6.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.75 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.68 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Yalla Group Limited (YALA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.12.

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11, which means that the shares’ value could jump -57.28% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $14. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -45.63% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -68.93% from current levels.

Yalla Group Limited (YALA) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +397.1%.

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.1% with a share float percentage of 12.1%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Yalla Group Limited having a total of 23 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tiger Global Management, LLC with over 350Thousand shares worth more than $5.02 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Tiger Global Management, LLC held 0.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, with the holding of over 219.3 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.14 Million and represent 0.18% of shares outstanding.