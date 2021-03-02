The consensus among analysts is that Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) trade information

Despite being -1.13% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Feb 24 when the GLBS stock price touched $5.85-1 or saw a rise of 10.09%. Year-to-date, Globus Maritime Limited shares have moved -7.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) have changed -3.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 591.63 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 422.59.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20000, which means that the shares’ value could jump 380128.14% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20000 while the price target rests at a high of $20000. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +380128.14% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 380128.14% from current levels.

Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -22.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -682.8%.

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.2% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.21% with a share float percentage of 3.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Globus Maritime Limited having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 290.54 Thousand shares worth more than $1.66 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Sabby Management, LLC held 0.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 14.25 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $81.34 Thousand and represent 0.01% of shares outstanding.