Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,430,168 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $976.26 Million, closed the recent trade at $10.77 per share which meant it lost -$0.46 on the day or -4.11% during that session. The AACQ stock price is -30.08% off its 52-week high price of $14.01 and 11.14% above the 52-week low of $9.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.61 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.29 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Artius Acquisition Inc. (AACQ) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30, which means that the shares’ value could jump 178.55% from current levels. The projected low price target is $30 while the price target rests at a high of $30. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +178.55% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 178.55% from current levels.

Artius Acquisition Inc. (AACQ) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is Governors Lane LP, with the holding of over 2Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19.88 Million and represent 2.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd and Water Island Diversified Event-Driven Fd. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.27% shares in the company for having 192011 shares of worth $1.91 Million while later fund manager owns 16.21 Thousand shares of worth $161.25 Thousand as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.