Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SCR) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,435,445 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.25 Billion, closed the last trade at $28.95 per share which meant it gained $1.96 on the day or 7.26% during that session. The SCR stock price is -55.44% off its 52-week high price of $45 and 93.44% above the 52-week low of $1.9. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.01 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 215.3 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SCR) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $35.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump 23.77% from current levels. The projected low price target is $22.5 while the price target rests at a high of $60. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +107.25% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -22.28% from current levels.

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SCR)’s Major holders

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Royce Smaller Companies Growth Fund and Listed Funds Tr-Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.74% shares in the company for having 320700 shares of worth $3.83 Million while later fund manager owns 184.17 Thousand shares of worth $2.2 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.42% of company’s outstanding stock.