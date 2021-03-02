Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 42,173,303 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $45.65 Billion, closed the recent trade at $25.06 per share which meant it gained $0.25 on the day or 0.99% during that session. The PLTR stock price is -79.57% off its 52-week high price of $45 and 64.49% above the 52-week low of $8.9. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 130.69 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 81.7 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.4. 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.04.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump 3.07% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15 while the price target rests at a high of $40. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +59.62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -40.14% from current levels.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +7.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 49.39%.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.53% with a share float percentage of 14.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Palantir Technologies Inc. having a total of 178 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Disruptive Technology Advisers, LLC with over 41.01 Million shares worth more than $965.81 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Disruptive Technology Advisers, LLC held 2.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 33.35 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $785.41 Million and represent 2.27% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Ivy Science & Technology Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.15% shares in the company for having 2268266 shares of worth $53.42 Million while later fund manager owns 1.69 Million shares of worth $39.79 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.11% of company’s outstanding stock.