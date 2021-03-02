Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,027,314 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $476.75 Million, closed the recent trade at $11.99 per share which meant it lost -$0.58 on the day or -4.61% during that session. The SFTW stock price is -45.7% off its 52-week high price of $17.47 and 24.02% above the 52-week low of $9.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.17 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.39 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (SFTW) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) trade information

Despite being -4.61% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Feb 24 when the SFTW stock price touched $14.00- or saw a rise of 14.08%. Year-to-date, Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. shares have moved 14.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) have changed 12.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 70.15 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 50.47.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (SFTW) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.92% with a share float percentage of 59.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. having a total of 62 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Glazer Capital LLC with over 3.16 Million shares worth more than $33.1 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Glazer Capital LLC held 8% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Aristeia Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 2.01 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $21.02 Million and represent 5.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund and Merger Fund, The. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.8% shares in the company for having 711562 shares of worth $7.25 Million while later fund manager owns 166.84 Thousand shares of worth $1.7 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.42% of company’s outstanding stock.