Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 4,810,873 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $265.42 Million, closed the last trade at $1.59 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.63% during that session. The NEPT stock price is -126.42% off its 52-week high price of $3.6 and 39.62% above the 52-week low of $0.96. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.79 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.58 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) trade information

Sporting 0.63% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Feb 24 when the NEPT stock price touched $1.8 or saw a rise of 11.67%. Year-to-date, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares have moved 1.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) have changed -13.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.45 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.98.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.62, which means that the shares’ value could jump 64.78% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.97 while the price target rests at a high of $3.17. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +99.37% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 23.9% from current levels.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)’s Major holders

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF and Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.3% shares in the company for having 414903 shares of worth $647.25 Thousand while later fund manager owns 409.2 Thousand shares of worth $638.35 Thousand as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.3% of company’s outstanding stock.