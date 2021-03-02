Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI) has a beta value of 2.58 and has seen 1,291,633 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $58.14 Million, closed the last trade at $3.1 per share which meant it gained $0.2 on the day or 6.9% during that session. The MKGI stock price is -50.97% off its 52-week high price of $4.68 and 80.32% above the 52-week low of $0.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 670.02 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 562.51 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Monaker Group, Inc. (MKGI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI) trade information

Sporting 6.9% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Feb 25 when the MKGI stock price touched $3.41-9 or saw a rise of 9.09%. Year-to-date, Monaker Group, Inc. shares have moved 36.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI) have changed 37.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 161.84 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.29.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 53.23% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.75 while the price target rests at a high of $4.75. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +53.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 53.23% from current levels.

Monaker Group, Inc. (MKGI) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $320Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $400Million for the next quarter concluding in May 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $83Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 285.5% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +37.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -261.2%.

Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 36.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.01% with a share float percentage of 7.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Monaker Group, Inc. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Truvvo Partners LLC with over 252.04 Thousand shares worth more than $572.12 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Truvvo Partners LLC held 2.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 210.26 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $477.29 Thousand and represent 2.19% of shares outstanding.