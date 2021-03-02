Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,163,655 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $126.88 Million, closed the last trade at $2.93 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 4.64% during that session. The LQDA stock price is -312.97% off its 52-week high price of $12.1 and 13.65% above the 52-week low of $2.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.02 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.47 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.37.

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA) trade information

Sporting 4.64% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Feb 25 when the LQDA stock price touched $3.49-1 or saw a rise of 16.05%. Year-to-date, Liquidia Corporation shares have moved -0.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA) have changed 6.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 963.28 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 655.29.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 70.65% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $6. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +104.78% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 36.52% from current levels.

Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +24.6%.

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.67% with a share float percentage of 53.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Liquidia Corporation having a total of 89 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are NEA Management Company, LLC with over 2.49 Million shares worth more than $7.33 Million. As of December 30, 2020, NEA Management Company, LLC held 5.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 2.14 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.31 Million and represent 4.93% of shares outstanding.