Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 12,748,104 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $269.95 Million, closed the last trade at $1.77 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 7.93% during that session. The ITRM stock price is -240.11% off its 52-week high price of $6.02 and 74.52% above the 52-week low of $0.451. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 21.78 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 24.06 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.2. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.19.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) trade information

Sporting 7.93% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Feb 24 when the ITRM stock price touched $2.03 or saw a rise of 12.81%. Year-to-date, Iterum Therapeutics plc shares have moved 78.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) have changed 14.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.8 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.16.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump -15.25% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1 while the price target rests at a high of $2. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +12.99% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -43.5% from current levels.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -32.4%.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.21% with a share float percentage of 34.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Iterum Therapeutics plc having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Canaan Partners X LLC with over 1.73 Million shares worth more than $1.71 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Canaan Partners X LLC held 1.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Frazier Management LLC, with the holding of over 1.54 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.52 Million and represent 1.27% of shares outstanding.