InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) has a beta value of 1.72 and has seen 1,609,472 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $25.83 Million, closed the last trade at $1.22 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 6.09% during that session. The NVIV stock price is -377.87% off its 52-week high price of $5.83 and 59.02% above the 52-week low of $0.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.06 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.1 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) trade information

Sporting 6.09% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Feb 24 when the NVIV stock price touched $1.4 or saw a rise of 12.86%. Year-to-date, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares have moved 50.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) have changed 3.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.12 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.68.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $37.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 2973.77% from current levels. The projected low price target is $37.5 while the price target rests at a high of $37.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +2973.77% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2973.77% from current levels.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +43.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +74.9%.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.09% with a share float percentage of 8.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 111.47 Thousand shares worth more than $90.29 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Advisers, LP, with the holding of over 59.1 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $47.87 Thousand and represent 0.28% of shares outstanding.