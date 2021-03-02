STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) has a beta value of 2.46 and has seen 6,804,332 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $63.78 Million, closed the recent trade at $1.91 per share which meant it gained $0.18 on the day or 10.58% during that session. The SSKN stock price is -43.46% off its 52-week high price of $2.74 and 60.73% above the 52-week low of $0.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 190.57 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 134.52 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (SSKN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) trade information

Sporting 10.58% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Mar 02 when the SSKN stock price touched $2.28 or saw a rise of 14.12%. Year-to-date, STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. shares have moved 30.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) have changed 11.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 218.86 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.63.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4, which means that the shares’ value could jump 109.42% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +161.78% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 57.07% from current levels.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (SSKN) estimates and forecasts

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.69 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.85 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $8.9 Million and $6.73 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -24.8% for the current quarter and 1.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +62.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +42.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25%.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.89% with a share float percentage of 75.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. having a total of 26 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with over 4.68 Million shares worth more than $7.03 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Nantahala Capital Management, LLC held 13.87% of shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The other major institutional holder is Kent Lake Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 1.66 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.49 Million and represent 4.91% of shares outstanding.