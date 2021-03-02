Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) has a beta value of 4.74 and has seen 26,614,507 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.62 Billion, closed the last trade at $53.6 per share which meant it gained $9.86 on the day or 22.54% during that session. The RIOT stock price is -48.32% off its 52-week high price of $79.5 and 99.05% above the 52-week low of $0.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 37.09 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 33.69 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) trade information

Sporting 22.54% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Feb 23 when the RIOT stock price touched $56.89- or saw a rise of 5.78%. Year-to-date, Riot Blockchain, Inc. shares have moved 215.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -17.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) have changed 168.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.65 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.23.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $28, which means that the shares’ value could jump -47.76% from current levels. The projected low price target is $28 while the price target rests at a high of $28. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -47.76% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -47.76% from current levels.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +18.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +76.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.43% with a share float percentage of 12.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Riot Blockchain, Inc. having a total of 56 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 3.24 Million shares worth more than $55.06 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Susquehanna International Group, LLP held 4.8% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 2.66 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $45.19 Million and represent 3.94% of shares outstanding.