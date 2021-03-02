Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) has a beta value of 2.04 and has seen 9,068,159 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $84.22 Million, closed the last trade at $1.81 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 9.7% during that session. The NXTD stock price is -90.06% off its 52-week high price of $3.44 and 88.23% above the 52-week low of $0.213. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.39 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 34.45 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Nxt-ID, Inc. (NXTD) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) trade information

Sporting 9.7% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Feb 24 when the NXTD stock price touched $2.13 or saw a rise of 15.02%. Year-to-date, Nxt-ID, Inc. shares have moved 13.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) have changed 50.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.53 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.04.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.35, which means that the shares’ value could jump -80.66% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.35 while the price target rests at a high of $0.35. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -80.66% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -80.66% from current levels.

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NXTD) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.86 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.96 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $4.18 Million and $4.49 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 16.2% for the current quarter and 10.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +51% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -50.8%.

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.89% with a share float percentage of 15.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nxt-ID, Inc. having a total of 25 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 652.56 Thousand shares worth more than $1.04 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 172.46 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $275.94 Thousand and represent 0.38% of shares outstanding.