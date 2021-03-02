Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 4,375,585 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $425.31 Million, closed the last trade at $8.97 per share which meant it gained $1.1 on the day or 13.98% during that session. The MOGO stock price is -32.22% off its 52-week high price of $11.86 and 93.76% above the 52-week low of $0.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.47 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.53 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Mogo Inc. (MOGO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) trade information

Sporting 13.98% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Mar 01 when the MOGO stock price touched $9.27-3 or saw a rise of 3.24%. Year-to-date, Mogo Inc. shares have moved 137.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) have changed 111.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 190.34 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 75.23.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.7, which means that the shares’ value could jump 41.58% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.25 while the price target rests at a high of $16. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +78.37% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 14.27% from current levels.

Mogo Inc. (MOGO) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 30.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.1% with a share float percentage of 10.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mogo Inc. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fortress Investment Group LLC with over 1.35 Million shares worth more than $5.09 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Fortress Investment Group LLC held 2.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 854.05 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.22 Million and represent 1.84% of shares outstanding.