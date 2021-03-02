111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,512,932 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.65 Billion, closed the last trade at $20 per share which meant it gained $0.46 on the day or 2.35% during that session. The YI stock price is -129.4% off its 52-week high price of $45.88 and 74% above the 52-week low of $5.2. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.62 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.02 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that 111, Inc. (YI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) trade information

Sporting 2.35% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Feb 25 when the YI stock price touched $23.86- or saw a rise of 16.18%. Year-to-date, 111, Inc. shares have moved 187.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.1%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) have changed 66.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 244.62 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 239.82.

111, Inc. (YI) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -31%.

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.15% with a share float percentage of 7.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 111, Inc. having a total of 32 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Artal Group S.A. with over 1Million shares worth more than $6.95 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Artal Group S.A. held 2.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Totem Point Management, LLC, with the holding of over 562.79 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.91 Million and represent 1.21% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.05% shares in the company for having 25113 shares of worth $155.7 Thousand while later fund manager owns 22.05 Thousand shares of worth $153.25 Thousand as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.