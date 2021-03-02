India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE:IGC) has a beta value of 5.11 and has seen 3,799,815 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $88.01 Million, closed the last trade at $1.94 per share which meant it gained $0.18 on the day or 10.23% during that session. The IGC stock price is -131.96% off its 52-week high price of $4.5 and 86.6% above the 52-week low of $0.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.15 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.95 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that India Globalization Capital, Inc. (IGC) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE:IGC) trade information

Sporting 10.23% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Mar 01 when the IGC stock price touched $2.05 or saw a rise of 5.37%. Year-to-date, India Globalization Capital, Inc. shares have moved 24.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE:IGC) have changed 15.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.4 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.4.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.05, which means that the shares’ value could jump 57.22% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.05 while the price target rests at a high of $3.05. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +57.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 57.22% from current levels.

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (IGC) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +9.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -60%.

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE:IGC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.98% with a share float percentage of 5.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with India Globalization Capital, Inc. having a total of 27 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 909.22 Thousand shares worth more than $1.42 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 2.3% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 714.37 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.11 Million and represent 1.8% of shares outstanding.