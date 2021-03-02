Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,076,512 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.46 Billion, closed the last trade at $14.85 per share which meant it lost -$0.93 on the day or -5.89% during that session. The IMVT stock price is -261.95% off its 52-week high price of $53.75 and 43.84% above the 52-week low of $8.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.28 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.13 Million shares.

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) trade information

Despite being -5.89% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Feb 24 when the IMVT stock price touched $17.16- or saw a rise of 13.46%. Year-to-date, Immunovant, Inc. shares have moved -67.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.7%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) have changed -65.7%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.38 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.99.

Immunovant, Inc. (IMVT) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +16.2%.

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 60.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.74% with a share float percentage of 103%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Immunovant, Inc. having a total of 164 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RTW Investments LP with over 7.59 Million shares worth more than $350.69 Million. As of December 30, 2020, RTW Investments LP held 7.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 4.8 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $221.69 Million and represent 4.9% of shares outstanding.