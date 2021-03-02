The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) has a beta value of 1.49 and has seen 3,772,650 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $467.06 Million, closed the last trade at $44.92 per share which meant it gained $12.23 on the day or 37.41% during that session. The NCTY stock price is -98.58% off its 52-week high price of $89.2 and 95.46% above the 52-week low of $2.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.99 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.61 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that The9 Limited (NCTY) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

The9 Limited (NCTY) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +58.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +95.7%.

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.23% with a share float percentage of 4.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The9 Limited having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC with over 50.2 Thousand shares worth more than $177.71 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC held 0.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Paloma Partners Management Co, with the holding of over 37.52 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $132.82 Thousand and represent 0.06% of shares outstanding.