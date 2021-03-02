Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 4,166,913 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.4 Billion, closed the recent trade at $113.35 per share which meant it lost -$19.08 on the day or -14.41% during that session. The LMND stock price is -66.12% off its 52-week high price of $188.3 and 61.09% above the 52-week low of $44.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.3 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lemonade, Inc. (LMND) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.64.

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) trade information

Despite being -14.41% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Feb 25 when the LMND stock price touched $136.79 or saw a rise of 16.43%. Year-to-date, Lemonade, Inc. shares have moved -6.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) have changed -20.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.66 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.85.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $103.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump -8.69% from current levels. The projected low price target is $56 while the price target rests at a high of $163. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +43.8% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -50.6% from current levels.

Lemonade, Inc. (LMND) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -105.1%.

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)’s Major holders

Insiders own 33.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.38% with a share float percentage of 44.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lemonade, Inc. having a total of 167 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Softbank Group Corporation with over 11.98 Million shares worth more than $1.47 Billion. As of December 30, 2020, Softbank Group Corporation held 21.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the holding of over 3.28 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $402.08 Million and represent 5.8% of shares outstanding.