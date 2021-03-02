Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) has a beta value of 1.66 and has seen 1,278,164 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $341.56 Million, closed the recent trade at $3.91 per share which meant it gained $0.18 on the day or 4.83% during that session. The CERC stock price is -15.09% off its 52-week high price of $4.5 and 61.13% above the 52-week low of $1.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 801.72 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 978.12 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cerecor Inc. (CERC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) trade information

Sporting 4.83% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Mar 02 when the CERC stock price touched $4.15-7 or saw a rise of 7.95%. Year-to-date, Cerecor Inc. shares have moved 44.7%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) have changed 18.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.92 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9, which means that the shares’ value could jump 130.18% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9 while the price target rests at a high of $9. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +130.18% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 130.18% from current levels.

Cerecor Inc. (CERC) estimates and forecasts

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.75 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $540Million and $2.75 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 85.2% for the current quarter and 145.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +1.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +64.3%.

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.62% with a share float percentage of 70.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cerecor Inc. having a total of 81 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 30.13 Million shares worth more than $79.55 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Armistice Capital, LLC held 40.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 6.23 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.46 Million and represent 8.32% of shares outstanding.