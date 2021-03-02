Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,616,524 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $33.47 Million, closed the last trade at $2.13 per share which meant it gained $0.29 on the day or 15.76% during that session. The ARTL stock price is -72.3% off its 52-week high price of $3.67 and 78.83% above the 52-week low of $0.451. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.8 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.71 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (ARTL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.11.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) trade information

Sporting 15.76% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Feb 24 when the ARTL stock price touched $2.31-7 or saw a rise of 7.79%. Year-to-date, Artelo Biosciences, Inc. shares have moved 191.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) have changed 104.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.84 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.29.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 181.69% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $7. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +228.64% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 134.74% from current levels.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (ARTL) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -25.6%.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.85% with a share float percentage of 31.3%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Artelo Biosciences, Inc. having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 60.88 Thousand shares worth more than $44.44 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 0.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Northern Trust Corporation, with the holding of over 12.52 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.14 Thousand and represent 0.08% of shares outstanding.