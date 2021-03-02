Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,282,854 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.89 Million, closed the recent trade at $3.5 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 4.5% during that session. The AEHL stock price is -57.14% off its 52-week high price of $5.5 and 77.71% above the 52-week low of $0.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 760.88 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 923.02 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) trade information

Sporting 4.5% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Feb 24 when the AEHL stock price touched $4.19-1 or saw a rise of 16.45%. Year-to-date, Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited shares have moved 41.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) have changed 19.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 178.6 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.19.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $168, which means that the shares’ value could jump 4700% from current levels. The projected low price target is $168 while the price target rests at a high of $168. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +4700% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 4700% from current levels.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.87% with a share float percentage of 1.2%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 49.34 Thousand shares worth more than $122.37 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 1.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 23.33 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $57.86 Thousand and represent 0.75% of shares outstanding.