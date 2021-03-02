AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,206,929 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $83.56 Million, closed the recent trade at $2.18 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or 0% during that session. The AGE stock price is -80.28% off its 52-week high price of $3.93 and 69.45% above the 52-week low of $0.666. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 211.68 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 309.64 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (AGE) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE) trade information

Despite being 0% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Mar 02 when the AGE stock price touched $2.54-1 or saw a rise of 13.78%. Year-to-date, AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 44.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE) have changed 19.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 407.25 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.32.

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (AGE) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -51.8%.

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 43.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.29% with a share float percentage of 32.5%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 48 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Broadwood Capital, Inc. with over 3Million shares worth more than $4.56 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Broadwood Capital, Inc. held 7.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 646.72 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $983.02 Thousand and represent 1.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.1% shares in the company for having 415268 shares of worth $336.37 Thousand while later fund manager owns 213.66 Thousand shares of worth $173.06 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.57% of company’s outstanding stock.