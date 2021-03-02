Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,129,184 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $97.54 Million, closed the last trade at $1.44 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 1.41% during that session. The NVCN stock price is -169.44% off its 52-week high price of $3.88 and 52.78% above the 52-week low of $0.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.8 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.7 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Neovasc Inc. (NVCN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) trade information

Sporting 1.41% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Feb 24 when the NVCN stock price touched $1.7141 or saw a rise of 15.99%. Year-to-date, Neovasc Inc. shares have moved 51.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) have changed 24.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.09 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.16.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 154.86% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +247.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 38.89% from current levels.

Neovasc Inc. (NVCN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Neovasc Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -32.71% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 61.78%, compared to 20.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -109.3% and 70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -56.9%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.16 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $870Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2018. Year-ago sales stood $2.76 Million and $1.48 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -58% for the current quarter and -41.3% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +79.7%.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.51% with a share float percentage of 22.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Neovasc Inc. having a total of 25 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Magnetar Financial LLC with over 721.1 Thousand shares worth more than $686.2 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Magnetar Financial LLC held 2.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, with the holding of over 247.1 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $235.14 Thousand and represent 0.85% of shares outstanding.