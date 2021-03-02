Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) has a beta value of 4.37 and has seen 22,088,917 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.62 Billion, closed the last trade at $38.5 per share which meant it gained $8.35 on the day or 27.69% during that session. The MARA stock price is -28.34% off its 52-week high price of $49.41 and 99.09% above the 52-week low of $0.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 24.82 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 40.14 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (MARA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30, which means that the shares’ value could jump -22.08% from current levels. The projected low price target is $30 while the price target rests at a high of $30. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -22.08% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -22.08% from current levels.

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (MARA) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +34.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +78.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 50%.

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.39% with a share float percentage of 7.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Marathon Patent Group, Inc. having a total of 35 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 3.46 Million shares worth more than $36.16 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Susquehanna International Group, LLP held 4.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Toroso Investments, LLC, with the holding of over 1.27 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.27 Million and represent 1.56% of shares outstanding.