GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has a beta value of 1.47 and has seen 26,298,816 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $109.99 Million, closed the last trade at $1.87 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.53% during that session. The GTT stock price is -714.44% off its 52-week high price of $15.23 and 11.07% above the 52-week low of $1.663. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.1 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.8 Million shares.

GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) trade information

Despite being -0.53% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Feb 24 when the GTT stock price touched $2.53 or saw a rise of 26.09%. Year-to-date, GTT Communications, Inc. shares have moved -47.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -22.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) have changed -60.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.63 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.24.

GTT Communications, Inc. (GTT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that GTT Communications, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -62.07% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -272.06%, compared to 2.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 10.2% and -17.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -4.1%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $414.43 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $413.65 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $433.8 Million and $420Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -4.5% for the current quarter and -1.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -17.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +60.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25%.

GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.24% with a share float percentage of 94.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GTT Communications, Inc. having a total of 129 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Spruce House Investment Management LLC with over 15.88 Million shares worth more than $56.67 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Spruce House Investment Management LLC held 26.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Conifer Management, L.L.C., with the holding of over 5.21 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18.6 Million and represent 8.86% of shares outstanding.