GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE:GIK) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,616,197 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $331.57 Million, closed the recent trade at $12.8 per share which meant it lost -$1.02 on the day or -7.38% during that session. The GIK stock price is -35.63% off its 52-week high price of $17.36 and 23.52% above the 52-week low of $9.79. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.06 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.83 Million shares.

GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE:GIK) trade information

Despite being -7.38% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Mar 01 when the GIK stock price touched $14.57- or saw a rise of 11.02%. Year-to-date, GigCapital3, Inc. shares have moved -1.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE:GIK) have changed -17.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.36 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.48.

GigCapital3, Inc. (GIK) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE:GIK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.16% with a share float percentage of 45.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GigCapital3, Inc. having a total of 35 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 844.43 Thousand shares worth more than $11.13 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Susquehanna International Group, LLP held 3.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Omni Partners LLP, with the holding of over 798.81 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.53 Million and represent 3.08% of shares outstanding.